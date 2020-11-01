Chester "Chet" Wilbur Washington was born February 25, 1927, in Madison Heights (Lynchburg), Virginia. Chet was the eighth child of ten children born to the late Charles M. and Rosa B. (Rice) Washington, all of whom predeceased him. Chet passed into God's grace on September 26, 2020, after a short illness. Those left to cherish Chet's memory are his in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Chet's public school education was in the Amherst County public school system. His higher education was at Morgan State University and University of Maryland University College, where he pursued studies in business and governmental administration. During World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. In 1946, Chet found employment with the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Maryland. He held a number of clerical, technical, administrative, and management positions during his 39 years of service.



Shortly after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Chet married Margaret A. Saunders after a brief courtship. They remained happily married for 72 blessed years until December 21, 2018 when Margaret transitioned into heaven. Chet and Margaret had a loving and devoted relationship as they often scheduled "Date Nights" throughout their married lives.



Chet was active in several sport, fraternal, social, and civic organizations. Chet was a 32nd degree Mason in Hiram Consistory No. 2, United Supreme Council-DC. He was a Past Master of King David Lodge No. 18; Past Most Excellent High Priest of King David Chapter No. 1, Holy Royal Arch Masons; Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Omega Council No. 2, Royal and Select Masters; Past Eminent Commander of St. Joseph's Commandery No. 2, Knights Templar; and a Noble of Jerusalem Temple No. 4, Prince Hall Shriners. He served as Honorary Past Grand in Holy Royal Arch Masons, Royal and Select Masters and Knights Templar.



Chet was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unity Post No. 751, American Legion (Catonsville), Toastmasters International, and the board of directors of N.M. Carroll Manor Inc. He was an avid participant in trap and skeet shooting and bowling. Chet was a member of the Metro Gun Club and Merrymakers Bowling League.



Chet accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age. He was a member of Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Maryland. At the time of his transition, he was a member of Grace Bible Baptist Church in Catonsville, Maryland where he served as an usher and as a member of Seniors For Christ under the leadership of Dr. Jerry Harmon.



There will be a public viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 6, 2020, at Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Chester and Margaret Washington, Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1518 North Rolling Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21228 or Christian Community Center Inc., Attention: Mr. Tom Homans,1412 Hollins Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21223.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store