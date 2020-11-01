1/
Chris Agnew Hansen Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 29, 2020, Chris Agnew Hansen, Sr. beloved husband of Sandra Pindell Hansen; devoted father of Anne Ridgely McHugh (James), Chris Agnew Hansen, Jr. (Christine) and Eric Bruce Hansen (Erica Glass); loving grandfather of Heather, Abigail, Molly and Leah; and loving great grandfather of AJ.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, November 3rd from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved