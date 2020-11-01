On October 29, 2020, Chris Agnew Hansen, Sr. beloved husband of Sandra Pindell Hansen; devoted father of Anne Ridgely McHugh (James), Chris Agnew Hansen, Jr. (Christine) and Eric Bruce Hansen (Erica Glass); loving grandfather of Heather, Abigail, Molly and Leah; and loving great grandfather of AJ.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, November 3rd from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
.