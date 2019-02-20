|
Often, Sr., on Feb. 18, 2019, Christian F., husband of Ruth Arlene (nee Walker) Often; father of Kimberly Tissue (Christopher), Christian F. Often, Jr., and the late Heather Often; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother of Charles Often, Jr., Jim Allison, Marge Foster, Carolyn Clayton, Dolores Storm and Charleen McManus. Friends may call Friday, Feb. 22nd from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 23rd 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Carroll Hospice Dove House. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019