"She was born in the winter, she came with the snow. On a February morning, many years ago. And like the frost on that coldest of days, her life has been sharp, many would say."



These words were written about Chris by her Uncle Ed Hilferty, in 1977. Not many people can say they have a song written just for them. Ed and Chris were kindred spirits, so he was able to put her life into words with a beauty only someone that close to her could have.



Chris passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, Doug and Kitty Doty; and her Uncle Ed. She is survived by her husband, Gregg Gaskill; her daughters: Jessica Downes, Jamie Adkins, and Jenna Adkins; her sister, Carol Doty White; her cousin and dear friend, Beau Hilferty; five grandchildren and one on the way; as well as an extended family including nieces, nephew, and many friends.



Chris was born on February 5, 1961. She was exceptionally intelligent, which was immediately noticed by her teachers. Straight A's were the norm for her.



Music became an important part of her life very early. Chris became an avid concert go-er in her teenage years, and her friends and family who were with her are lucky to have the memories of those concerts with Chris to hold onto in these sad times.



Chris had a green thumb, and loved her flowers and gardening. She was sentimental to a fault, and that went well with her great memory for details, so that with her friends and family she could easily reminisce about those times until the end of her life. Chris, you will be missed.



