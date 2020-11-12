On November 10, 2020 Christina Makowiecki passed away. She was the beloved wife of Jerome T. Makowiecki; devoted mother of Jerry and his wife Halina, Chris and her husband David, John and his wife Lynn, Tom, James and his wife Debbie, and Rose and her husband Joe; cherished grandmother of Max, Adam and his wife Brittany, Lauren, Amber, Gabriella, Vincent, Rachel, and Andy and his wife Linda and their son Tyler.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Inc., 6224 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224 on Friday from 5-8 PM, due to COVID restrictions there may be a wait to enter the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com
