On June 21 after a long illness, Christina Sophia McKenna (nee Chmielewski), 82, a lifelong resident of the Baltimore area and beloved wife to the late William F McKenna Sr., died. She was an endearing mother to Karen Newhouse (Bill), Patrick McKenna (Argie), Kathy Ernst, Kimberly McKenna, and the late William F McKenna Jr.. Chris was preceded in death by brothers Milton and Leonard Chmielewski, sisters Josephine Sobus and Maryanne Rohrbach, and parents Alexander and Bertha Chmielewski. In addition to surviving children, Bucie was loved and is survived by 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was the foundation for her family who exhibited positivity during both good and difficult times. The family will conduct a private service but requests personal prayers in remembrance of Chris and for her family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019