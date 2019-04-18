|
|
Christina "Frances" Wassum (McCarthy), of Aberdeen, passed peacefully on April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 42 years, Arthur B. Wassum, Jr. (who passed March 1, 2019), and her first husband, Dabney C. Hildebrand (1974). Frances was born December 31, 1939 in County Clare, Ireland, immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager and was a proud graduate of Edgewood High School. She worked at Glen Eagles sewing factory for over 30 years, and was an active member of Stepney Faith Center. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Hank) Wakefield; three grandchildren, Kayla (Ryan) Cawthon, Bryanna Wakefield and Henry Wakefield IV; and two great-granddaughters, Lily and Clare Cawthon. A joint Celebration of Life for Art and Frances will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Stepney Faith Center, 1422 Old Stepney Road, Aberdeen. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Stepney Faith Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019