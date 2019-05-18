Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Christine Arthur

Christine Arthur Notice
On May 16, 2019, Christine Arthur (nee Baranowski); beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Arthur; devoted mother of Matthew Arthur, James Arthur and Aimee Heilman; loving grandmother of Austin James; dear sister of Mark Baranowski and the late Bruce and Jimmy Baranowski; sister-in-law of Glenn Arthur and the late Gary Arthur.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Monday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2019
