Christine Burns of Aberdeen died Wednesday, July 15 at the Sen. Bob Hooper House. She was 91.



Born in Saarbrucken, Germany she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Seehaus) Brix and wife of the late Andrew Burns.



Mrs. Burns is survived by her children, Frank Adams of Stone Mountain, GA, John Adams and wife Clara of Edgewood, Rose Dunivant and husband Bill of Aberdeen, Margaret Lancaster of Bel Air, Linda Young and husband Jay of Conowingo and Peggy Welsh and husband Jerry of Frankfurt, DE. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Interment will be at Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in her name may be made to the Sen. Bob Hooper House, c/o The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left for the family at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store