Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
On February 3, 2019 Christine J. beloved mother of Yvonne Marie Pietropaulo and her husband Ponti; devoted sister of the late Olivia Ciambruschini and her husband John and Joseph A. Cascio and his wife Kimberly.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
