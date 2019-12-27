|
|
On December 22, 2019, Christine George of Baltimore passed away. Chris was the beloved sister of Leslie Hopkins , Francis Wilmer and Kurt Wilmer, daughter of the late Rose and Warren Wilmer, and sister of the late Theresa Burhorst and the late Eric Wilmer. Chris was the former wife of Douglas George.
Chris was born in Hampden, and worked at The Maryland Casualty Co., USF&G, and MetLife. She also worked in the parish office of St. Thomas Aquinas church.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas church in Hampden at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas church at 1008 West 37th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019