Christine Joan Holloway

Christine Joan Holloway Notice
Christine Joan Holloway, age 73, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on February 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Fountain Green, Maryland, she was the daughter of King George and Bessie Bertha (Sexton) Holloway. She was a very caring and generous person. She enjoyed decorating her home and day trips to Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Christine is survived by her two nephews, Shawn Holloway of Abingdon and his wife, Carrie and Mark Holloway of Rosedale; two great-nephews, Jaydn and Kaisen Holloway; and great-niece, Adalyn Holloway.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Donald K Holloway.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11 am - 12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Rock Run United Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Casey Cares, in support for great-nephew Kaisen Holloway, Casey Cares Headquarters, 3918 Vero Rd, Suite C, Baltimore, Maryland 21227.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020
