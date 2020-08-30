1/1
Christine Joyce Sheppard
Beloved sister of Leslie Rivers (Dorothy Sheppard), passed away at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA on May 25th, 2020. She was 87 years old. Christine is also survived by grand nephews David Spratley III (Michele), Maurice Spratley, and Wayne Spratley, first cousin Isabelle Ann Adona Edwards, and goddaughter Terri Thrash. Christine was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Gladys and Helen. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Family of Christine Sheppard, P.O. Box 162, Riverdale, Md 20738-0162.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 30 to Sep. 9, 2020.
