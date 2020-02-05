|
Christine Karen Clifford of Riverside, MD passed away on February 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Mildred D. and Thomas E. Clifford. Cherished sister of Claire Blankinship, Paul Kevin Clifford, Carmella Fifty, George Clifford, and the late Thomas D. Clifford. A prayer service will be held at 11am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Cockeysville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020