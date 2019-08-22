Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Krausz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Krausz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine M. Krausz Notice
On August 20, 2019, at age 91, Christine Marie Krausz died. Christine was the beloved wife of the late Harry Louis Krausz; devoted mother of Timothy Krausz and his wife Laura, and Leslie DeCrispino and her husband Mark; cherished grandmother of Louis and Daniel Krausz, and Madison and Kyle DeCrispino. Christine is predeceased by her son David Krausz. Christine enjoyed a career in education primarily at Swansfield Elementary School in Columbia, MD as a reading specialist.

Interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.