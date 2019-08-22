|
|
On August 20, 2019, at age 91, Christine Marie Krausz died. Christine was the beloved wife of the late Harry Louis Krausz; devoted mother of Timothy Krausz and his wife Laura, and Leslie DeCrispino and her husband Mark; cherished grandmother of Louis and Daniel Krausz, and Madison and Kyle DeCrispino. Christine is predeceased by her son David Krausz. Christine enjoyed a career in education primarily at Swansfield Elementary School in Columbia, MD as a reading specialist.
Interment private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019