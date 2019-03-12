Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine BROCATO-ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Marie BROCATO-ELLIOTT

Notice Condolences Flowers

Christine Marie BROCATO-ELLIOTT Notice
Christine Marie Brocato-Elliott, 51, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on March 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, MD. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD at 10 am. Burial will take place in the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now