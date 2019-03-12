|
Christine Marie Brocato-Elliott, 51, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on March 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, MD. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD at 10 am. Burial will take place in the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019