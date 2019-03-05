|
On March 3, 2019, Christine Mary Scheeler (née Franz), loving wife of the late Ronald Kendall Scheeler; mother of Veronica Kendall Beasley (Bill); grandmother of Kristin and Kathleen (Zach); great-grandmother of Lillian and Jane; sister of Louis Franz and the late Marianne Wittelsberger.Funeral services and interment are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2019