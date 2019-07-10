Born January 28, 1944, entered into eternal life on June 22, 2019.



Christine grew up in Havre de Grace, MD and graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1962. From there she attended Goldey - Beacom Business School, in Delaware. She married John Ardolino in 1965, and lived in Aberdeen for many years, raising their children, Renee and John Jr. Christine was a highly regarded parent volunteer at both Bakerfield Elementary School and St. Joan of Arc School. The family moved to Havre de Grace, near the Webster Village area after renovating a stone house which was built in 1849. Christine and John divorced in 1982. She was briefly married to Edward Bennett. Christine relocated to Atlanta ,GA in the late 1980s for a management position with Fashion Bug Stores. From there she went into property management with Lane Company, where she enjoyed helping people find the perfect apartment. She also enjoyed marketing new and existing properties and was a respected on- site trainer. Her job offered her opportunities to travel and train leasing consultants throughout the East Coast and Southeast.



Christine is preceded in death by her sister Anne Paige Chapman, father Christian P. Smith and mother Elizabeth Smith.



Christine is survived by her children, daughter Renee (Tony) Goemaere of Fayetteville, GA and son John (Wendy Burns) Ardolino of Grand Rapids, MI. She was a grandmother to six: Adrienne (Stephen) Williams of Braselton, GA, David (Ariana) Goemaere of Colorado Springs, CO, Paige (Adam) Drake of Oklahoma City, OK, Russell Goemaere of Houston TX ,and Adrian and Adam Ardolino of Grand Rapids, MI. Her two Great Grandsons are Christopher and Isaiah Williams. She is also survived by her step brother, Alton MacDonald, of Havre de Grace, MD and nephews Doug Hall, Alton, Alex, and Austin MacDonald. She leaves behind many lifelong friends around the country.



Christine was an ardent animal lover. Over the years she had many pets from dogs and cats to horses rabbits and birds. She loved them all and many would say there is no animal she did not love.



Donations can be made refugerescue.org Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019