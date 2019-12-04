|
|
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Christine Elizabeth Williams beloved wife of the late Roscoe Williams, Sr., cherished mother of Cheryl D. Hassoun, Roscoe Williams, Jr. (LaVerne), Lisa B. Williams, Kaye L. Valdes (Luis), Ronald S. Williams (LaChelle) and Tina N. Williams. She is also survived by 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, other loving family members and friends.
Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., where the family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will also greet friends on Friday at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 4239 Park Heights Avenue, from 10:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. followed by funeral services at 11:00 A.M. For those who desire, contributions may be made in Mrs. Williams' memory to Fayetteville State University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1200 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301; note "CEPW Scholarship" on the memo line.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019