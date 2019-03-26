Home

Chris Adkins, 38, of Carrollton, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mr. Adkins served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a field Technician for Century Link. He loved rooting for his favorite teams, the Capitals, Nationals, and the University of Maryland Terrapins, and enjoyed playing video games. He was loved by all those who had the privilege of knowing him and his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh. Chris was preceded in death by his Mammaw Marjorie and Pappaw Harold; his Grandma Mable; his Uncle Jim; best friend, Sean; and dog, Thumper. He is survived by his parents, Keith Adkins (Veronica) and Despina Adkins; brother, Jonathan Adkins; sister, Jessica Jenkins; nephews, Mason, Nathaniel, and baby on the way, Bentley; many cousins; and a number of friends who he loved like family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris' honor to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
