Christopher B. Over

Christopher B. Over In Memoriam
Your birthday's here today, my son

And I just wanted you to know

How much I deeply love you

And that I miss you so.

On days like this we should celebrate,

But for me that now proves hard,

For unlike other mothers, I cannot send

A simple birthday card.

No kisses can I give you

Or birthday gifts to buy.

Only flowers I now can give you,

Which I place down where you lie.

Two other things I send you

Are my thoughts and all my love,

So hold them close and keep them safe

In Heaven up above.

And when my days are through, I'll then

come and spend all time in Heaven

just with you.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
