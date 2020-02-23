|
Your birthday's here today, my son
And I just wanted you to know
How much I deeply love you
And that I miss you so.
On days like this we should celebrate,
But for me that now proves hard,
For unlike other mothers, I cannot send
A simple birthday card.
No kisses can I give you
Or birthday gifts to buy.
Only flowers I now can give you,
Which I place down where you lie.
Two other things I send you
Are my thoughts and all my love,
So hold them close and keep them safe
In Heaven up above.
And when my days are through, I'll then
come and spend all time in Heaven
just with you.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020