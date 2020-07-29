Christopher Bland, age 38, of Bel Air, MD, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. Chris, the son of Mary Catherine and Kenneth E. Bland, was born in Baltimore. He is the loving father of Alyssa and Aiden Bland. Chris attended Bel Air High School and Harford Community College where he was active in sports. Chris worked as an electrician at Byrnes Electric and recently graduated from Harford Community College with his journeyman license. He loved the beach and spending time with his friends. Chris was a devoted and loving father and son. He is survived by his parents, Mary Catherine and Kenneth; his brother, Matthew Neil Bland; his uncle, Joseph V. Rohr, Jr.; and nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am; visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 am in the church narthex.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 OR St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store