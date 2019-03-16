Home

Christopher Brown
On March 13, 2019, Christopher James Lloyd Brown; beloved husband of the late Virginia Brown (nee Tolson); devoted father of Sharon Brown Anderson, Janis Brown Kidwell and Christiana Brown Fonte; loving grandfather of Christopher Anderson, Laura Zulick, Jacquelyn Bowles, Brianne and John Fonte; cherished great-grandfather of Emileigh, Tessa and Grace Anderson, Bradley and Chloe Zulick, Abbey, Bailey and Conner Bowles.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Augsburg Lutheran Home Chapel, 6811 Campfield Rd., Baltimore MD 21207. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Home. On-line condolences may be left @ www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com
