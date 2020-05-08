In loving memory of Christopher Don Eller, aged 31. We are saddened to announce his passing on Monday, May 4th, 2020.
Chris was born on August 28th, 1988 to Don and Betsy Eller. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball with his father as his coach. He graduated with honors from UMBC and went on to become a programmer for The Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Chris was easy-going and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, gaming, reading and playing Scrabble with his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Don and Betsy Eller, sister, Kimberly Eller, Grandmother, Fay Eller, Godmother, Linda Kacpura, along with a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.