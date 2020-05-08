Christopher Don Eller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Christopher Don Eller, aged 31. We are saddened to announce his passing on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

Chris was born on August 28th, 1988 to Don and Betsy Eller. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball with his father as his coach. He graduated with honors from UMBC and went on to become a programmer for The Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Chris was easy-going and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, gaming, reading and playing Scrabble with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Don and Betsy Eller, sister, Kimberly Eller, Grandmother, Fay Eller, Godmother, Linda Kacpura, along with a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so sorry for your loss.
The Westgates
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved