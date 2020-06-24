Christopher John Henschen, 59, passed away on June 18, 2020. Chris was born in Baltimore on July 15, 1960 and has lived in Freeland, MD since 1988. He was a community man who was loved by countless friends and family members. He spent his career working in the auto industry. When he wasn't working, you could find him in the garden or on the golf course.



Chris is survived by his wife of 38 years, Denise Henschen, children Travis, Zach, and Jamie Henschen, parents John and Frances Henschen, siblings Bruce Henschen and Jennifer Fortier, brother-in-law Jimmy Fortier, and niece and nephew, Kate Smith and Grant Fortier. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and per his wishes, celebrations of Chris's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those that loved him to make donations to Toys for Tots or the Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom, PA.



