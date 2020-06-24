Christopher John Henschen
1960 - 2020
Christopher John Henschen, 59, passed away on June 18, 2020. Chris was born in Baltimore on July 15, 1960 and has lived in Freeland, MD since 1988. He was a community man who was loved by countless friends and family members. He spent his career working in the auto industry. When he wasn't working, you could find him in the garden or on the golf course.

Chris is survived by his wife of 38 years, Denise Henschen, children Travis, Zach, and Jamie Henschen, parents John and Frances Henschen, siblings Bruce Henschen and Jennifer Fortier, brother-in-law Jimmy Fortier, and niece and nephew, Kate Smith and Grant Fortier. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and per his wishes, celebrations of Chris's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those that loved him to make donations to Toys for Tots or the Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom, PA.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 23, 2020
Denise, Sending my deepest sympathy to you & your family during this difficult time. Chris was a great childhood friend & I have such good memories of him. My heart is heavy. My thoughts & prayers are with you, Denise. ❤
Your Friend,
Dot (Kline) Thompson
Dorothy Thompson
Friend
June 23, 2020
He was always smiling.he had a very large smile.he was a friend indeed.
Raymond Delozir
Classmate
June 23, 2020
Such a good guy gone too soon! Rest In Peace Chris! Prayers to you and your family.
Steve Barley
Friend
June 23, 2020
Denise, so sorry to see this. I have fond memories of Chris going back to bible school and then high school! We walked together at graduation. May you and your family find peace and light during this time! ❤
Beth Ann Thompson Allison
Classmate
June 23, 2020
Always liked Chris. A tough competition at the car auctions but either way it turned out, he would always end up with a smile on his face a half hour later. Will miss him.
M.P. Motors. Mark Plummer
June 23, 2020
Dear Denise and family, we are so very sorry at Chris passing. We always appreciated his automobile knowledge and expertise. We will always remember his friendly smile that I think we see replicated in Travis, Zach and Jamie! Peace and love, The Rochowiaks
Mary Beth Rochowiak
Friend
June 23, 2020
I knew Chris going back to the the indeedy motors day he was always a straight shooter when I saw him at the auctions we always had good conversations I considered Chris a friend so sorry to hear this
Scott Racey
Friend
June 22, 2020
Dear Denise and kids, we are so sorry for your loss. Your family is a well loved member of the Prettyboy and Hereford family. We send all our love. Ill let Rich know. ❤ Becky and Craig Landa
Becky and Craig Landa
Friend
