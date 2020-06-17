Christopher M. LOUNDAS
Christopher M. Loundas passed away suddenly on June 15, 2020; loving son of Marc and Margaret Loundas; beloved father of Elizabeth and Jordan Loundas; devoted cousin of William Zito.

Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Christopher's memory to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. A guest registry is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
