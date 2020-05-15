Christopher Michael Maschke
Christopher Michael Maschke, age 32, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on May 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Walter and Gail (Tschudy) Maschke of Bel Air. Christopher graduated from Fallston High School in 2005 and attended Harford Community College. He loved playing soccer as a child, enjoyed building computers and was an excellent cook. He was very smart with technology thus really enjoyed helping others with technology issues. He had a HUGE heart and would give a complete stranger the shirt off of his back. He was also a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his brother, Ryan (Nicole) Maschke of Darlington; niece, Elise Maschke; aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Mary & Edward Tschudy, Edith & George Joseph Maschke, and cousin/best friend Gerren Maschke

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Laila Maschke College Savings Plan, make checks payable to Fidelity Investments and mail to Walter & Gail Maschke, 1504 Scarlet Oak Court, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.
