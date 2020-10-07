Christopher Parker, age 48, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on October 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Lufkin, Texas, he was the son of Brenda Gail Cummings of Wells, TX and the late Carrol Parker. Christopher was a Harford County Paramedic and Preceptor and a wonderful mentor. He was a former EMT at Havre de Grace Ambulance Corp, former Paramedic at Harford County Fire and EMS Foundation, current Paramedic of Harford County Department of Emergency Services and Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company. He was a quiet and funny guy who enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and camping.
In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his wife Danielle Renee Ward-Parker; children, Michael Parker, Kaylee Parker, Blake Parker, Alexandria Parker and Bonnie Parker; step children, Dustin and Dylan Ward; siblings: Woody Ingels, Andi Wilson (J.R.) and Dr. Matt Parker (Kim); brothers in law: Robert L. Haslup, Robert M. Haslup and David Wunder (Kimberly); sisters in law: Diana Wunder and Janice Fullenwider; and beloved four legged child, Knoxville "Knox" Parker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company from 3-7 pm with a service to follow at 7:00 pm.
Contributions may be made to Living Legacy of Maryland, 1730 Twin Springs Road, Suite 200, Halethorpe, MD, 21227.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
