|
|
On February 22, 2020 Christopher Rand LeBouvier; loving son of CAPT Rand
LeBouvier, USN, Retired and Julie LeBouvier (nee Cahill);dear brother of Tara Lilleberg and her husband Commander Michael Lilleberg, USN, and Julia LeBouvier and her spouse Sarah Blatchly; cherished uncle to Callan and Kiera Lilleberg; grandson of Catherine Cahill. Chris is also survived by several other loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.,3631 Falls Road, Baltimore, 21211, on Friday , February 28,2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29,2020 at 10:30am in Corpus Christi Church, 110 W Lafayette Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217. Interment , Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Chris's name to Hydrocephalus Association 4340 East West Highway ,Suite 905 Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020