On November 18, 2019, Christopher Paul, beloved father of Brandon S. Sessa, loving son of Thomas N. Sessa and his wife Linda L. Sessa and Linda Eyring, devoted brother of Kimberly Sessa, Thomas Sessa and Jennifer Kalwa, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 12:30PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cockeysville), 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md. 21030. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the , 583 Tallwood Street #101, Marco Island, Fla.34145.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019