On Thursday, September 10, 2020 Christopher William Bender, age 62 of Timonium. Loving son of Mary Alice (nee Tate) Bender and the late Edward John Bender; brother of Edward John Bender, Jr. and his wife Donna Sue of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia and Stephen Paul Bender and his wife Judy Ann of Hoover, Alabama; uncle of Brian Jackson Bender.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Chris with memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.