Christopher William Bender
On Thursday, September 10, 2020 Christopher William Bender, age 62 of Timonium. Loving son of Mary Alice (nee Tate) Bender and the late Edward John Bender; brother of Edward John Bender, Jr. and his wife Donna Sue of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia and Stephen Paul Bender and his wife Judy Ann of Hoover, Alabama; uncle of Brian Jackson Bender.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Chris with memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 14, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Chris meant a lot to us. Through Days of Tiffany, Don + Mike jingles and trips to see Their shows and then volleyball during the summer at our house, we had lots of laughs and good times. May He Rest in Peace with the knowledge that others cared about him.
Leslie + Butch Higdon
Friend
