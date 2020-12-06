1/1
Cindy Schiff
Cindy Beth Schiff (nee Shifman), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 62. She is survived by her loving husband, Allen Mark Schiff; children, Eric Scott (Ashley) Schiff, Michael Jared (Jennifer) Schiff and Jordan Matthew Schiff (Girlfriend, Alexandria Halperin); brother, Harry (Grete) Shifman; grandchildren, Naomi Abegail Schiff, Grayson Henry Schiff and Carter Wynn Schiff; sister-in-laws, Myra (late Arthur) Cohn and Barbara (Michael) Black; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and her loving dogs, Blitzie and Hailie Schiff and her amazing RAVENS family. She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Rita Shifman and sister, Adrienne Shifman.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Hopkins ALS Clinical and Educational Fund; c/o Lora Clawson, CRNP, JHOPC-Suite 5070A, 601 N. Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral
12:00 PM
Virtual
December 5, 2020
Rest in pease dear “Cinifer” I will miss your dearly.
Linda &#8220;linifer&#8221;
Friend
