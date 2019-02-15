Claiborne Charles Norris, age 93, of Chestertown, MD passed away on February 13, 2019 at Perry Point VA Medical Center in Perry Point, MD. Born in Van Bibber, MD, he was the son of Charles and Cristina (Lomeir) Norris. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served our country during WWII and was part of the Invasion of Normandy. He was a 1942 graduate of Abingdon High School, worked as a dairy farmer in Edgewood, MD before moving to Chestertown, MD and continued farming there. He was also a volunteer with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company. Mr. Norris was on the Board of Directors for the Harford Rod & Gun Club, a member of the Otter Point Yacht Club, Chestertown Country Club and Chestertown American Legion.Mr. Norris is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Jean (Spille) Norris of Chestertown; daughter, Catherine "Lee" Norris; grandchildren, Alistair Norris and Dawn Marie McKeon; and cousins Ronald & Pat Herberg. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Gilbert.A private graveside service will be held.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary