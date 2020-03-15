|
|
On March 12, 2020 Claire Blake (nee Gerlach) Long time volunteer and parishoner of St. William of York Church. Beloved wife of the late Richard Blake. Devoted mother of Earl, Mark, Scott and Paul. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday from 4-6pm and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke 1835 Frederick Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00am Tuesday at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. For more information and online condolences visit: www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020