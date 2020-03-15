Home

POWERED BY

Services
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. William of York Catholic Church
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map

Claire Blake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Blake Notice
On March 12, 2020 Claire Blake (nee Gerlach) Long time volunteer and parishoner of St. William of York Church. Beloved wife of the late Richard Blake. Devoted mother of Earl, Mark, Scott and Paul. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday from 4-6pm and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME by Craig Witzke 1835 Frederick Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00am Tuesday at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. For more information and online condolences visit: www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -