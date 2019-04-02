|
|
Claire Catherine Bullock, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was 47.Ms. Bullock was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Barbara J. Bullock of Rising Sun, MD, and the late David W. Bullock. She was the sister of Tony Bullock of Rising Sun, MD, and the late David W. Bullock, Jr.A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Father Dale Picarella will officiate.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019