Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Bullock

Notice Condolences Flowers

Claire Bullock Notice
Claire Catherine Bullock, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was 47.Ms. Bullock was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Barbara J. Bullock of Rising Sun, MD, and the late David W. Bullock. She was the sister of Tony Bullock of Rising Sun, MD, and the late David W. Bullock, Jr.A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Father Dale Picarella will officiate.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now