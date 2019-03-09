Claire E. Keyser, 56, passed away at her place of residence at 7900 Benesch Circle, Glen Burnie, MD on March, 2nd, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Aurthur R. Keyser, and mother, Ruth French (Fuller). She is survived by her sister Carol and brother-in-law Jeff Cianflone of Delaware, and brother Dale (Chipper) and sister-in-law Kathy Keyser of Maryland , niece Shannon Pfieffer and nephew Robert (Rusty) Goff both of Maryland, and very dear friend Roxanne Schaffer of Maryland. Claire was a very outgoing person, loved meeting new people,music, dancing, and camping, and was a huge sports fan. She grew up in the Lakeland/Lansdowne area played both softball and basketball in her younger years. Claire loved riding motorcycles, and the beach, her family and friends and was always ready for a new adventure. Her final wish was to be creamated and placed with her Father ( Arthur Keyser). A celebration of Claire's life will be held at The American Legion Patrick Henry Post 34, at 5526 Belle Grove Road, Baltimore ,MD 21255. On April the 7th between 1PM and 4PM. We hope that her family and friends will come to share their memories and help us celebrate Claire's life. Many thanks to the personnel at Seasons Hospice for the support and kindness that they showed Claire and her family during her final days. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary