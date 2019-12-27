|
On December 23, 2019 Claire E. Sigwart (nee Karl) age 68 passed away at home with her family. She was the beloved wife of Francis Sigwart; devoted mother of Christian and Natalie Sigwart; dear sister of Marlene Wheeler, Joann Schwarz, and the late Lawrence Karl; loving grand mom of Ivey and Paul Sigwart; dear friend of Matt Cheney; beloved day care teacher at Perry Hall Learning Center and HoneyGo Child Development Center. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Saturday and Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw) on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired contributions may be made to 100 Painters Mill Rd. Suite 400 Owings Mills, MD 21117. Online tributes may be left at
