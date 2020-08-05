On August 1, 2020 Claire Frances Strauch (nee Gorsuch), Trinity School '56, Mt. St. Agnes College '60, beloved wife of Robert Louis Strauch; dear mother of Mary Eva Makowske (Kevin), Charles R., Joseph F. and Frederick Wm. Strauch (Laura); dear grandmother of Catie and Kelly.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Saturday, August 8th from 3-5 PM. Interment private. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Believe Big (believebig.org
) or Trinity School (www.trinityschoolmd.org
