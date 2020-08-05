1/1
Claire Frances STRAUCH
On August 1, 2020 Claire Frances Strauch (nee Gorsuch), Trinity School '56, Mt. St. Agnes College '60, beloved wife of Robert Louis Strauch; dear mother of Mary Eva Makowske (Kevin), Charles R., Joseph F. and Frederick Wm. Strauch (Laura); dear grandmother of Catie and Kelly.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Saturday, August 8th from 3-5 PM. Interment private. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Believe Big (believebig.org) or Trinity School (www.trinityschoolmd.org). Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
