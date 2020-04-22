|
Claire Jamie McGann, age 26, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on April 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Patrick Shawn and Lisa Suzanne (Coomes) McGann. On July 14th, 1993, Jamie Kayla was born to her birthparents Jim and Susan, who lovingly placed her through adoption with the McGann family to be raised in love and joy with her sisters Mollie Kayla and Fiona Eun Joo McGann.
Claire was a giant of a person though she never grew more than 51 inches tall celebrating her different abilities as did her family and friends. She spoke volumes without ever speaking a word. She loved music, dancing, long walks, sharing her hammock with a friend, the beach, baseball and partying with family and friends. She was a regular at St Margaret Church, Sunny Days, Independent Brew, Longwood Gardens and Ripken stadium. She loved trips to Dewey Beach and road trips to Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC and Florida. She loved boys with deep voices and had a major crush on her brother-in-law Mike, her uncle Tim, Father Nico, Mr. Bill and countless others that she never told her mom about.
She was a fierce advocate for an inclusive life, proudly attending Ring Factory Elem and graduating with the class of 2014 from Patterson Mill Highschool. Her principal shared that, "Claire was born to be a teacher." She taught us all so much about loving and accepting others. She was a pillar of courage, patience, strength and humility.
Claire was the inspiring founder of PLAY IT FORWARD, a St. Margaret monthly mission celebrating the gifts and talents of living with different abilities. In 2018 PIF was honored with the Mayor Donald Schaefer People Helping People award, largely because of what Claire inspired in each of us.
Claire was often called an angel, a saint, and holy. She was all that and more. She was the perfect picture of how Jesus loved others, meeting all people right where they are – no judgement. She just loved you and trusted that you would love her right back. If you are reading this, you know you were blessed to be touched by her little, very big, important life.
In addition to her parents, Claire is survived by her two sisters Mollie Kayla Shrader and Fiona EunJoo McGann; brother-in-law Michael Shrader, nephew Mikey and very best friend Whitney Deng, her grandparents Albert and Ailsa McGann and Jim and Mary Riley; dear aunts and uncles Tim and Karen McGann, Jen McGann, Erin and Elliot Kleinman, Dan and Beth McGann, Megan and Tom Cumpston, Katie McGann, Kelci Allmann, John Sakson and Catherine Fitzpatrick, Sandy and David Polumbi. Donna and Mike McGill, Michelle O'Brien, Darlene and Dave Wallis, Michael Coomes, Suz Coomes and Donnie Fuqua, Sean and Stacie Coomes, Jen and Fred Hollingsworth, Katie and Jeff Hartman, Paul Hammer, Karey Vesperman and Josette Stankowitz. She is also survived by her many beloved cousins and countless friends from St. Margaret's Parish and beyond. She was preceded in death by grandparents Donald Coomes, Alice McGann and Maryanne Sakson McGann; uncles Eric Coomes and Tim O'Brien; and cousin, Annie McGann Cumpston. Her family is forever indebted to her best friend Whitney Deng and her devoted nurses, Dottie Taebling and Mariama Fofana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Claire's name to St. Margaret Catholic Church 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014. Condolences and shared stories may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. A memorial mass and celebration to be announced in the future.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020