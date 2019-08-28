Home

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Cosmos Club
2121 Massachusetts Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Claire Schwab Frankel's late residence
Claire Schwab Frankel


1930 - 2019
Claire Schwab Frankel Notice
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Claire Schwab Frankel of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late William Frankel of London, England. Devoted mother of Cathy Neuman and her husband, Richard Gross, Tricia Neuman and her husband Perry Pockros and mother in law of Ray Reed, husband of her late daughter, Margery Reed. Cherished grandmother of Robert Gross and his wife Natalie Karas, Allison Gross and her husband Ben Kayden, Rachel Reed, Julia Pockros and Ben Pockros; devoted great-grandmother of Miriam Gross. A service will be held at the Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008 on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Private. The family will be observing Shiva at her late residence in Washington, DC on Sunday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC or the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
