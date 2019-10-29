|
On October 26, 2019, Claire (Jean) Simms, (nee Russell), beloved wife of the late Ralph Simms, devoted sister of Lillian Gassaway, loving aunt of Carol Winslow, Richard Gondeck and his wife Nancy and Diane Myers., loving great-aunt of Sean Cook and Tom Hess.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 7PM. Private Interment at Lakeview cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Boumi Temple, 5050 King Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019