Claire Spohn
1926 - 2020
Claire L. Spohn, 94, died peacefully Monday, 5/3/20 at Arden Courts of Towson, MD. She was born 12/10/1926 in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of the late Axel and Louise Demant. She met and married Howard G. Burgstahler in 1949 and together they raised three children in New Jersey before his death in 1978. Her passion was music and she attended the Juliard School in NYC. In 1980 she moved to Maryland and for 35 years played the keyboard with the GoodTimers Band, entertaining residents of senior communities in Baltimore and Howard counties. Surviving are her three children; Mary L. Rei (James) of FL, Howard Jr. of NJ, and, Laura Holter (Christopher) of Baltimore; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 7, 2020
Claire was a wonderful lady. My mother Patricia Hall befriended her when they both lived at Pickersgill. She and Mom bonded almost immediately as soon as Mom moved in in 2017. Mom was assigned to Claires dining room table, and they discovered a shared a love of music. Claires friendship helped my mother adjust to the change to assisted living, having lived in the same house for almost 50 years. Claire was an extremely talented musician and a wonderful friend to my mother. For a time, they would collaborate on the setlists for Claires piano performances at Pickersgill, using Claires extensive collection of sheet music, and Mom sometimes turned pages for her during her concerts as well. We lost touch late last year as my mother was in the hospital when Claire moved out of Pickersgill, and privacy laws and concern for my mothers failing memory, which was increasingly upsetting to her, prevented us from learning where she had gone. My mother passed away today 5/7/2020, so they are now enjoying music together again. I happened upon this by chance today having searched for Claires name online off and on since. My condolences to Claires family.
Virginia Clark
Friend
