Claire L. Spohn, 94, died peacefully Monday, 5/3/20 at Arden Courts of Towson, MD. She was born 12/10/1926 in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of the late Axel and Louise Demant. She met and married Howard G. Burgstahler in 1949 and together they raised three children in New Jersey before his death in 1978. Her passion was music and she attended the Juliard School in NYC. In 1980 she moved to Maryland and for 35 years played the keyboard with the GoodTimers Band, entertaining residents of senior communities in Baltimore and Howard counties. Surviving are her three children; Mary L. Rei (James) of FL, Howard Jr. of NJ, and, Laura Holter (Christopher) of Baltimore; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.



