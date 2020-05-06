Clara Brzeczko
On May 5, 2020, Clara V. (Cichon) beloved wife of the late Walter Brzeczko, Jr.; dear mother of Walter Brzeczko III and wife Laura. Loving grandmother of of Walter IV, William, Michael and Kimberly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, times and restrictions may be found on Kaczorowski Funeral Home's website.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
