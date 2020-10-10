Clara Mae Shelley, 96, of Monkton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury.
Clara was born to Harry E. Shelley and Margaret E. (Siemon) and was one of six children. She attended the Towson Teacher's College and taught for Baltimore County Public Schools for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling the world and learning.
Clara is survived by her eleven nieces and nephews, and a sister Rebecca Jane Starr. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Alice Shelley, Joshua Shelley, Ruth Knight, and John Shelley.
A public graveside service will take place on Thursday October 15th, starting at 10 AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 with the Rev. Aaron Cope officiating. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and keep proper social distances for the entirety of the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice
in memory of Clara. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family at this time.