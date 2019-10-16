|
|
Clara May Warden of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully, on October 12, 2019. She was 79 years and the beloved wife of the late Frederick E. Warden, Sr.
Mrs. Warden was born in Havre de Grace, MD to the late John T. and Ruth Ann (Railey) Kersnowski. She was the devoted mother to; Tammy Stoneberg, Nadine Burns, Frederick E. Warden, Jr., Robert Whited, Melvin Whited and the late James Whited. She is the Grandmother of six and Great-Grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by a grandchild. She was the sister of Charlotte Racey, Ruth Patton, Dorothy Thayer, Wilma Williams, and the late Brenda, Edith Levey, Mary and Gary VanWert.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Angel Hill Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD
Messages of condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019