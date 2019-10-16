Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Angel Hill Cemetery
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Warden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara May Warden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara May Warden Notice
Clara May Warden of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully, on October 12, 2019. She was 79 years and the beloved wife of the late Frederick E. Warden, Sr.

Mrs. Warden was born in Havre de Grace, MD to the late John T. and Ruth Ann (Railey) Kersnowski. She was the devoted mother to; Tammy Stoneberg, Nadine Burns, Frederick E. Warden, Jr., Robert Whited, Melvin Whited and the late James Whited. She is the Grandmother of six and Great-Grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by a grandchild. She was the sister of Charlotte Racey, Ruth Patton, Dorothy Thayer, Wilma Williams, and the late Brenda, Edith Levey, Mary and Gary VanWert.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Angel Hill Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD

Messages of condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now