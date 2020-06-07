Clara Rifkin (nee Needleman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 6, 2020, at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving children, Elaine Rifkin, Marcia Rifkin, and Harry (Alona) Rifkin; grandchildren, Channa Rifkin, Gil Rifkin and Emma Rifkin. She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Rifkin; sisters, Anita Barber and Toby Lazen; and parents, Sophie and Samuel Needleman.



Clara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007.



