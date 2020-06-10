Clarabelle L. Price, 93, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020. On October 22, 1926, she was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Charles A. and Delyda (McGuire) Blaney. On June 28, 1969, she married Lester W. Price and he passed away October 9, 1991. She is survived by a sister, Constance R. Yannuzzi of Baltimore, MD. Graveside services will be held on June 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Jenera, OH. Memorial donations may be made to the Lester W. and Clarabelle Price Memorial Fund, c/o St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.