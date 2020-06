On June 24, 2020 Clare Estelle Beyer Glaeser beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Glaeser Jr.; dear mother of Mark E. Glaeser ( Nicole) and Lance E. Glaeser (Joanne); dear grandmother of Ryan Glaeser, Erika Krausz, Alexis Reasinger, Jason, Garrett, Alexander and Eric Glaeser; dear great-grandmother of Avery, Joshua, Liam, Mason, Eva and Hunter; devoted sister of the late Carl L. BeyerA Memorial service will be held at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Monday, June 29th at 10:30AM. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church 7601 York Rd. Towson, MD 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com