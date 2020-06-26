On June 24, 2020 Clare Estelle Beyer Glaeser beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Glaeser Jr.; dear mother of Mark E. Glaeser ( Nicole) and Lance E. Glaeser (Joanne); dear grandmother of Ryan Glaeser, Erika Krausz, Alexis Reasinger, Jason, Garrett, Alexander and Eric Glaeser; dear great-grandmother of Avery, Joshua, Liam, Mason, Eva and Hunter; devoted sister of the late Carl L. Beyer
A Memorial service will be held at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Monday, June 29th at 10:30AM. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church 7601 York Rd. Towson, MD 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.