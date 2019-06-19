Doehler , Clare Mary



Clare Mary Doehler died peacefully in Sudlersville, Maryland after a brief illness on June 5, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland to Baltimore Police Officer William F. Doehler and wife Frances on September 9, 1925. Clare was a self-made woman who worked her way through College and Law School at a time when women were not encouraged to be attorneys. She graduated from University of Maryland Law School (1957) and was among the first women admitted to practice law in the State of Maryland. She worked in the legal departments of Martin Marietta Corporation, the U.S. Government, and was also in private practice. Before Law School, Clare taught and coached at Elizabeth Seton, and helped found the Sigma Gamma Upsilon Sorority for furthering leadership qualities in women. Clare played professional tennis for several years, and was an avid amateur golfer. In later life, Clare moved to Arizona where she lived for over forty years. She was a firm believer in God and Jesus Christ. Clare is survived by her nephews William F. Doehler III (Simona) of Cortaillod, Switzerland and David A. Doehler (Andrea) of Strasburg, Virginia, her niece Sydney G. Doehler of Centreville, Maryland, as well as, their families. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019