Clarence A. Moody, Jr., age 83, formerly of Ellicott City, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
He was born February 13, 1936 in Sharpsburg, PA., the son of the late Clarence A. Moody Sr. and the late Stella Moody (nee Demski).
Clarence served in the US Army, was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse Co., coached his daughters in HCYP sports, loved genealogy and was an avid golfer.
Surviving are his daughters; Janet Gaglione (Jim), Linda Hodiak (Rick), and Diane Bosse (Scott); former spouse Helen Moody; sister Lori Layhew, 6 grandchildren: Danny (Mackenzie), Jennifer (Greg), Michelle (Tyler), Nicole, Valerie and Sierra; 5 great grandchildren: Noah, Jocelyn, Mila, Elyse and Cael.
The gathering of family and friends will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) from 4-6 PM; with a Memorial Service and a Freedom Masonic #112 Service at 6:00 PM followed by refreshments.
Private interment.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to of choice in the name of Clarence A. Moody, Jr.
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020